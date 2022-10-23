Chargers WR Mike Williams carted to locker room in Week 7 vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a leg/ankle injury in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. He had to be carted to locker room after suffering the injury, and it doesn’t look good for the receiver.

Chargers WR Mike Williams is being taken off the field with two trainers.



He is unable to put any weight on his right leg. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2022

Mike Williams ankle pic.twitter.com/E4fwWyqdKB — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 23, 2022

The Chargers have been wildly inconsistent offensively despite having a star in the making at quarterback in Justin Herbert, with Williams embodying that inconsistency. After being largely ineffective in Week 6 against the Broncos, Williams had seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown before suffering the setback.

LA does have a bye week coming up, but both its star receivers are dealing with injuries. Keenan Allen was active today but had a limited role as he manages a hamstring injury. Now, Williams has a potentially bad leg/ankle injury. The Chargers are fortunate to at least have a couple weeks to evaluate the situation. Given how volatile this offense has been, it’s hard to tell exactly who would step into a bigger fantasy role if Williams misses time.