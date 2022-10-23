Russell Wilson trending toward playing Week 8 vs. Jaguars in London

The Denver Broncos could get their starting quarterback Russell Wilson back in Week 8, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wilson missed this week’s loss to the Jets, as he is dealing with a partial tear in his hamstring.

Wilson has not lived up to his big contract or his usual ability this season and injuries are starting to mount for the quarterback. Brett Rypien started in Week 7 and was able to only put up 9 points on the New York Jets in a loss that took them to 2-5.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Wilson hasn’t shown the ability to put up fantasy football numbers as a Bronco. The Jaguars can be thrown on, but the Broncos offense is dead in the water. Until they can show signs of life under Nathaniel Hackett, Wilson should remain on the bench or waiver wire.