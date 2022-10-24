Russell Gage injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Ravens

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to get back on track in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football when they take on the Baltimore Ravens. One player they’d like to see more involvement from is wide receiver Russell Gage. He did not practice Monday ahead of Thursday’s game, according to the team’s injury report.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Gage is playing through a hamstring injury and did record 39 yards on four catches in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers. He’s not been able to have a big outing yet, although he could get some more separation against Baltimore’s secondary Thursday.

If Gage is unable to play on a short week, look for the Buccaneers to give Scotty Miller more snaps. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans could also see more targets if Gage doesn’t play. From a fantasy standpoint, Gage is a high-risk option even if he does suit up in Week 8.