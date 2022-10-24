Chargers WR Mike Williams to miss time with high ankle sprain

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams sustained a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Chargers are off this week on a bye but the dynamic wide receiver is still expected to miss some time due to the injury.

Williams was having a highly productive afternoon against the Seahawks before limping off the field with the injury. He caught seven of nine targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. Williams’ injury continues the trend of Chargers offensive playmakers being banged up in the first half of the season. Quarterback Justin Herbert has been dealing with a rib injury all season long while fellow receiver Keenan Allen missed significant time with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Los Angeles is off on a bye for Week 8 but fantasy managers should start looking into contingency plans with Williams set to miss some action afterwards. It’d be wise to look into acquiring the likes of Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter off the waiver wire.