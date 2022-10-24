Daniel Bellinger dealing with fracture around eye socket ahead of Week 8 vs. Seahawks

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported on Monday that New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger suffered a fracture around his eye socket and septum during Sunday’s 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie was carted off the field with a visibly swollen eye socket and may require surgery per Raanan’s reporting.

This would be a big loss for the Giants’ offense as Bellinger had carved out a role for himself in recent weeks. Through seven games, he caught 16 of 18 targets for 152 yards and two touchdowns. New York is set to hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks for Week 8 this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Bellinger potentially going down could mean more snaps and looks for backup Tanner Hudson. The veteran has appeared in three games this season, catching three of six targets for 40 yards. We’ll see how he’d be incorporated into the Giants’ gameplan with Bellinger out.