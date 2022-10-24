David Njoku dealing with high-ankle sprain ahead of Week 8 vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku sustained a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He was seen in crutches and a walking boot after leaving the field in the fourth quarter of the Cleveland loss. The sprain will not require surgery, but will likely keep him out for 2-to-5 weeks, per Adam Schefter.

The Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, October 31.

Further testing revealed that Browns’ TE David Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain that will not require surgery but is expected to sideline him 2-5 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Njoku’s absence is a major hit for the Browns’ passing game. He’s just behind WR Amari Cooper in receiving yards for the season, with 418 to Cooper’s 422. There is just one tight end left on the Browns’ roster who is fully healthy for this week, with Pharaoh Jones questionable and Jesse James on injured reserve.

TE Harrison Bryant can now expect to be involved in almost every snap for the Browns for as long as Njoku is out. Bryant has totaled 14 receptions for 114 yards in the first seven games of the season.