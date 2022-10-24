Deebo Samuel injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers will hope to get back to winning ways in Week 8 when they take on the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco won the opening game against the Rams this season and will hope to get the season sweep on the defending Super Bowl champions. One player who’s status will be worth monitoring is Deebo Samuel. He’s considered day-to-day with a hamstring strain.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

This isn’t a torn hamstring, which would likely take Samuel out for at least a few weeks. That’s the good news, although Samuel may be on a snap count if the strain is still bugging him by Sunday. If he cannot play, look for Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings to be elevated in the depth chart. It would also mean more targets for Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle in San Francisco’s passing game.