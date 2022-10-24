Cameron Brate injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate did not practice on Monday ahead of the team’s Week 8 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Brate was held out of the Bucs’ embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 due to a neck injury and concussion he sustained in Week 5 vs. the Steelers. We break down the impact of Brate missing another game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

With Brate out against the Panthers this past Sunday, Cade Otton got most of the work at tight end for the Bucs. He finished the game with four catches on five targets for 66 yards. Otton had been splitting time with Brate anyway. This injury report really just tells us that we can expect another week where most of the work goes to Otton. He isn’t a bad streaming option early on. The Bucs are pretty down bad right now, though. It’s tough to trust the passing game. Otton works if you’re desperate in a deep PPR league.