Mike Evans injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not practice on Monday due to an ankle injury. The Bucs have a short week with a Thursday night matchup scheduled against the Baltimore Ravens, and Evans was joined on the sidelines by several other major receivers.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

With Russell Gage and Cameron Brate also questionable after sitting out of Monday’s practice, Tom Brady’s receiving options are narrowing. If Evans doesn’t play on Thursday against the Ravens, Chris Godwin will likely be asked to carry the brunt of the receiving burden, with Breshad Perriman increasing his share of targets as well.

Evans is by far the top receiver for Tampa Bay this season. His 484 yards are followed by Godwin’s 293 — nearly a 200-yard difference. The Buccaneers have already struggled in the last several weeks, losing back-to-back games to the Steelers and the Panthers.

This could be a good time to grab Godwin or Perriman, but it may spell out increasingly bad news for fantasy managers with Brady as their starter.