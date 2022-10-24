DK Metcalf dealing with patellar tendon injury ahead of Week 8 vs. Giants

It appears the Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf received some good news regarding his knee injury. Head coach Pete Carroll said that Metcalf won’t require surgery, per Brady Henderson. Metcalf is dealing with a patellar tendon issue in his knee and will rehab instead of having surgery.

There is no timetable yet for his return, per NFL Network’s Tom Pellisero. It does sound as if there is still a chance he would need surgery if the rehab doesn’t go well. But for now, it appears he has a good chance to return sooner than later.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

If Metcalf does miss time, which it appears he will, Marquise Goodwin looks like the pickup, as he scored two touchdowns with Metcalf out last week. We can’t rely on big numbers like that of course, but he and Noah Fant look like they would see an uptick in work, while Tyler Lockett would be the no doubt No. 1 receiver.