Julio Jones injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones did not practice on Monday and was a limited participant on Tuesday ahead of the Bucs’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Jones, who is dealing with a knee injury, is joined in the “questionable” designation by several other receivers, including Russell Gage, Mike Evans, and TE Cameron Brate.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

The fantasy implications of Jones’ potential absence aren’t particularly extreme, given that he’s been on the sidelines since Week 4 with a knee issue. He played 18 snaps and logged one reception in the Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last week, he was listed under limited participation for Thursday practice, but sat out Wednesday and Friday and ultimately did not play in the game on Sunday.

WRs Breshad Perriman and Chris Godwin can expect to see the majority of targets from Tom Brady on Thursday night against the Ravens.