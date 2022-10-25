Rashod Bateman injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The Baltimore Ravens managed to hang on in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns and hope to add a win on a short week when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday in Week 8. One player the Ravens hope can get on the field is receiver Rashod Bateman. He played in Week 7 but did not practice Tuesday with a foot injury that kept him out for a few games.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Bateman may have aggravated his foot issue in Sunday’s win, and that’s not great news on a short week. For now, it seems like he could still see the field. If he doesn’t suit up, Devin Duvernay looks to be the best option to step up in his place. Tight end Mark Andrews is also dealing with an injury, so the Ravens might be shorthanded in the receiving corps Thursday if injuries don’t go their way.