Mark Andrews injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not participate in Tuesday practice ahead of the Ravens’ Thursday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury. He did not practice on Monday, either. Andrews is the team leader in receiving yards for the season.

Ravens I didn't see practicing: WR Rashod Bateman (was not on yesterday's injury report), ILB Josh Bynes (quad), LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), TE Mark Andrews (knee), DE Calais Campbell (didn't practice yesterday w/illness)

Also didn't see rookie OLB David Ojabo out on field. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 25, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

With a short turnaround this week, missing two practice is a bad sign for Andrews’ status for Thursday. If he’s unable to play against the Bucs, TE Isaiah Likely will see more snaps. Likely recorded one reception for 16 yards in Week 7, and two for 30 yards in Week 6.

Andrews had a massive Week 6 performance against the Giants, adding 106 yards over seven receptions for his second 100-yard game of the season, but ended last week’s matchup against the Browns with zero yards.

Third-string TE Josh Oliver will likely see more playing time as well if Andrews is absent.