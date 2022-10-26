Michael Thomas injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Raiders

Week 8 of the NFL season is here. Despite the jokes at the beginning of the year, Michael Thomas is again dealing with an injury that has seen him miss multiple games. Thomas has played in only three games this year and has 16 receptions on 22 targets for 171 yards and three touchdowns. This has been one of his best seasons in recent memory, but he is still struggling to stay healthy. Thomas did not practice for the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday.

Saints WR Michael Thomas officially listed as a DNP, even though he was briefly spotted in uniform during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to media. pic.twitter.com/MD5EVKRk6D — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

The Saints' offense needs the veteran wide receiver back and healthy. They are continuing to roll out Andy Dalton under center, and he needs his best target. The Las Vegas Raiders are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This would be a good opportunity for Thomas to get back into the offense, and if he is active, I think he is worth a start.

If Thomas sits, then you just move down the depth chart to see if you can find any value. Jarvis Landry would have a good matchup, but he is also on the injury report. If Thomas and Landry are out, Chris Olave would be the biggest beneficiary. He had seven receptions on 14 targets last week for 106 yards. Olave would definitely be worth a start and if you are in deeper PPR leagues, give Tre’Quan Smith a look.