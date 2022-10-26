Jahan Dotson not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 8 vs. Colts

The Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson was listed as not practicing on the injury report Wednesday. Dotson had a setback last week when he tweaked his hamstring during practice. He was on track to return, but now there doesn’t appear to be a timeline. Hopefully he’ll get some work this week in practice.

Dotson played well to start the season, catching four touchdowns in just four games. Cam Sims has taken over for Dotson, but hasn’t put up fantasy numbers.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Dotson probably isn’t worth holding in fantasy, unless you have deep benches. Despite his four touchdowns, he only had 12 receptions. His usage in the red zone was great of course, but if Logan Thomas can get healthy and Terry McLaurin can get back on track after a good Week 7, there might not be a lot of room for Dotson.