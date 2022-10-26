Ezekiel Elliott injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Bears

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the NFL season. Dallas is off to a 5-2 record, yet still sit in third place of the NFC East. They were able to get quarterback Dak Prescott back from injury last week, but it seems like the injury report will still have some key names on it in this week. Running back Ezekiel Elliott is not practicing on Wednesday and is dealing with a knee injury. It is classified as a knee sprain, but Elliott labeled his injury as a knee contusion from the impact of the hit.

Ezekiel Elliott will not practice today as he works through a right knee injury. Took big hit there vs. Detroit but played the rest of the game. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

If Elliott is active for the game, you will start him. He has 109 attempts for 443 yards and four touchdowns on the ground this season. Elliott has added six receptions on eight targets for an additional 32 yards through the air. The Bears’ defense is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs giving Elliott a great matchup.

If Elliott is inactive, you don't have to look far for his replacement. Tony Pollard would be in line for a huge workload in the run game. He heads into this week with 67 rushes for 375 yards and two touchdowns, and 11 receptions on 18 targets for an additional 105 yards. Third-string running back Rico Dowdle would likely be the backup for the game if Elliot sits, but doesn't deserve a starting spot in a fantasy lineup.