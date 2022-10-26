Logan Thomas injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Colts

Week 8 of the NFL season will see a familiar face on the Washington Commanders' injury report. Tight end Logan Thomas continues to deal with injuries this season. His most recent stint with injuries is around his calf injury. He has only played in four games this year but has been sidelined since October 2. Thomas is starting Week 8 with limited participation in practice.

Today's injury report

DNP: Saahdiq Charles (illness), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), TE Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson III (back), TE Cole Turner (concussion)



Limited: WR Dyami Brown (groin), TE Logan Thomas (calf), RB Jonathan Williams (knee).



Full: T Sam Cosmi (finger) — John Keim (@john_keim) October 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Thomas has become tough to trust for fantasy football. He is in a good situation with a pass-heavy Commanders’ offense. That being said, in the four games he has played, he has caught 13 of his 20 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown. The Indianapolis Colts’ defense is giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. If you are missing Travis Kelce or Gerald Everett, you could try and start Thomas, but otherwise, I would sit him even if he is active.