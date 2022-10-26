TJ Hockenson injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Dolphins

Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson sat out of Wednesday practice with a knee injury. The Lions face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He has not missed a game yet this season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Hockenson is a central pillar of a Lions offense that has been plagued by injuries by much of this season. He has accumulated the second-most receiving yards on Detroit’s offense this year behind Josh Reynolds, adding 315 yards and three touchdowns throughout the season.

His backup at tight end is Brock Wright, who has appeared in two games for the Lions this season, grabbing five receptions for 82 yards. If Hockenson misses, Wright will likely start most of the Lions’ offensive snaps at TE.

Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds are also questionable, and with DJ Chark on IR, Detroit’s passing offense is going to be spread thin against the Dolphins this weekend.