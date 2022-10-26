James Conner injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Vikings

Week 8 of the NFL season will see the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Minnesota Vikings. The Cardinals have been dealing with injuries all season and this week looks like it will be another week of the same. Running back James Conner continues to deal with a rib injury that saw him miss the team’s last two games. They played on a short week last week, and it wasn’t enough time for Conner to heal up. He is starting Week 8 with at least some form of practice.

Took in a bit of Cardinals practice today. RBs James Conner and Darrel Williams were participating. LT DJ Humphries, C Rodney Hudson, S Jalen Thompson among those who were not. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) October 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Conner has only played in five games this season and has 54 carries for 200 yards and a touchdown. He has added 14 receptions on 19 targets for 103 yards. The Vikings are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing running backs. Conner’s workload should be enough to make him a worthy start.

If Conner is yet again ruled inactive, then it would be backup running back Eno Benjamin that gets another start. He has played well in relief of Conner and is coming off a game with 12 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown. Benjamin also had four receptions on five targets for 21 more yards. If Conner sits, go ahead and start Benjamin this week even though the matchup isn't great.