Allen Lazard injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Bills

The Green Bay Packers have a blockbuster matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. In what was once a hopeful Super Bowl matchup, the 3-4 Packers are hoping to just not get blown out. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be showing the end of his career is nigh, but he also doesn't have much to throw to. What’s worse is that starting wide receiver Allen Lazard suffered a shoulder injury in Week 7 and is not practicing to start this week.

Lazard won't practice today. Watson will be a limited participant. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) October 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Lazard has been Green Bay’s best wide receiver this season. He has 26 receptions on 41 targets for 340 yards and four touchdowns. He is the only consistent receiver that Green Bay has that you can trust. If he is active, you are likely going to look to him as a flex play this week.

If Lazard sits, Romeo Doubs would see an uptick in targets. He is off to a good start to his career but hasn't had the chance to consistently be showcased in the offense. Doubs would get that chance if Lazard sits. The Bills are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. It would be a tough test for Doubs, but he should retain flex appeal for your fantasy football lineups.