Nico Collins injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Titans

We break down the news that Collins has a groin injury. What it means for Week 8 and beyond.

By grace.mcdermott
NFL: OCT 31 Rams at Texans Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texas wide receiver Nico Collins did not participate in Wednesday practice after leaving Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a groin injury. The Texans face the Tennessee Titans this upcoming Sunday and may be without their top receiver in Collins if he’s unable to recover in time.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

With Collins out, WRs Brandin Cooks and Chris Moore and TE Jordan Akins can expect to see more targets from Houston QB Davis Mills. Despite being the team’s leading receiver, Collins has just 305 receiving yards for the season. With trade rumors swirling around Cooks, who boasts the second-most yards behind Collins, this is a shaky time for the Texans offense.

Before being ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, Collins had added three receptions for 33 yards. The Texans have managed just one victory and one tie so far this season.

