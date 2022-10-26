Aaron Rodgers continues to manage thumb injury ahead of Week 8 vs. Bills

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is missing yet another Wednesday practice as he deals with a thumb injury. Rodgers has sat out of the last two weeks of Wednesday practice, but has practiced the Thursdays and Fridays of those weeks and played in the Sunday games. The Packers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers won't practice today, per Matt LaFleur. Keeping with his same routine with the thumb #Packers — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) October 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

It’s not likely that this minor injury keeps Rodgers out this weekend. As we’ve seen in the trend over the past several weeks, this is more of a rest day than a warning sign. The Packers face a very tough opponent in the Bills this weekend, and Rodgers’ absence could spell disaster for his receivers, including Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins.

Rodgers’ backup is Jordan Love, who has appeared in two games this season and thrown for 73 yards. The Packers are currently on a three-game losing streak.