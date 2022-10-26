 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Darren Waller returns to practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 8 vs. Saints

We break down the news that Darren Waller has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 8 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp; Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller injured his hamstring against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The Raiders had a bye in Week 6, but Waller was unable to practice or play in Week 7. He will practice on Wednesday for Week 8 though, which is a good sign.

Waller had a good start to the season with 10 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in the first two games, but has six receptions for 46 yards in the other two games and chance he’s played in.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

With tight ends being mostly bad in fantasy this season and injuries hitting other good options, if Waller can suit up, he’s a must start in fantasy. The Saints have been pretty stingy to tight ends, allowing zero touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points. But Waller if pretty much matchup proof and will always be a strong red zone target worth rolling out there.

More From DraftKings Nation