Jameson Williams still a month away from returning from I.R. ahead of Week 8

The Detroit Lions knew their first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams would miss a big chunk of the season when they drafted him and he’s done just that. There appeared to be some hope/wishful thinking that he’d return after the Lions Week 6 bye week, but that isn’t the case.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Wednesday that Williams will be out another month. Campbell did say that Williams will play this season.

RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) & WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol, but no concussion) will be practicing today.



Campbell says WR Jameson Williams (ACL) has put together a really good month, but it will probably be another month before we see him. #Lions — Dannie (@dannierogers___) October 26, 2022

The Lions have had strong play from second-year receiver Amon-Ra St, Brown, who has missed some time with injuries this year. After him, free agent D.J. Chark was just sent to I.R., while Josh Reynolds continues to play through an ankle injury. But, with St. Brown and Williamson in the fold, the position should be a strong one in the future. Unfortunately, the Lions still need to find a quarterback.