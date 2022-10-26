 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jameson Williams still a month away from returning from I.R. ahead of Week 8

We break down the news that Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams will be another month before returning from injury. What it means for Week 8 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams after being selected as the twelfth overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions knew their first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams would miss a big chunk of the season when they drafted him and he’s done just that. There appeared to be some hope/wishful thinking that he’d return after the Lions Week 6 bye week, but that isn’t the case.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Wednesday that Williams will be out another month. Campbell did say that Williams will play this season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

The Lions have had strong play from second-year receiver Amon-Ra St, Brown, who has missed some time with injuries this year. After him, free agent D.J. Chark was just sent to I.R., while Josh Reynolds continues to play through an ankle injury. But, with St. Brown and Williamson in the fold, the position should be a strong one in the future. Unfortunately, the Lions still need to find a quarterback.

