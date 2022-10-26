Chuba Hubbard injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Falcons

Week 8 of the NFL season is here. The Carolina Panthers are coming off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and find themselves in contention for the NFC South title. Following a massive trade for running back Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers split running back work between Chuba Hubbard and D’onta Foreman. Hubbard had a good game but was unable to finish after suffering an ankle injury. It was reported that he could have gone back in, but still begins the week looking like he will miss practice.

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is in a red jersey and on the exercise bike. Appears he won’t practice. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Hubbard had nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for 10 more yards. If Hubbard is active, we will likely see another split in the backfield between him and Foreman. The Atlanta Falcons' defense is giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs per game. He doesn’t have a great matchup but had a good game against a tougher defense last week. I think he would still be worth a start if you were able to scoop him off waivers.

If Hubbard sits, Foreman will likely lead the backfield, with Raheem Blackshear serving as the backup. Foreman had 15 carries for 118 yards last week, with 60 coming on one long run. He brought in both of his targets for 27 yards. If Hubbard sits, Foreman should get a start in your fantasy football lineup. Blackshear should remain unrostered until we see consistent usage for him in the offense.