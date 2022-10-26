 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Dolphins

We break down the news that Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with a concussion. What it means for Week 8 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Week 8 of the NFL season will see the Detroit Lions taking on the Miami Dolphins. The Lions have dealt with injuries to key players all season. Amon-Ra St. Brown was knocked out of their Week 7 game early, dealing with the concussion protocols. He apparently doesn't have a concussion but is still in the protocols to start the week. Even so, he is practicing on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

If you roster St. Brown, you are hoping for a better output than what you have gotten in recent weeks. He had three touchdowns and 180 yards in the first two weeks and has combined for 91 yards and no touchdowns since. The Dolphins’ defense is giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, so if St. Brown is active, you are going to start him and hope he gets back to his early season form.

If St. Brown misses the game, the likely beneficiaries will be Jamaal Williams and TJ Hockenson. Josh Reynolds would see the uptick for wide receivers, but that is a risky play and shouldn't be started in your fantasy lineups. If St. Brown is inactive, I’d pivot to another team’s depth for fantasy value.

