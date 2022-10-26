Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Dolphins

Week 8 of the NFL season will see the Detroit Lions taking on the Miami Dolphins. The Lions have dealt with injuries to key players all season. Amon-Ra St. Brown was knocked out of their Week 7 game early, dealing with the concussion protocols. He apparently doesn't have a concussion but is still in the protocols to start the week. Even so, he is practicing on Wednesday.

RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) & WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol, but no concussion) will be practicing today.



Campbell says WR Jameson Williams (ACL) has put together a really good month, but it will probably be another month before we see him. #Lions — Dannie (@dannierogers___) October 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

If you roster St. Brown, you are hoping for a better output than what you have gotten in recent weeks. He had three touchdowns and 180 yards in the first two weeks and has combined for 91 yards and no touchdowns since. The Dolphins’ defense is giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, so if St. Brown is active, you are going to start him and hope he gets back to his early season form.

If St. Brown misses the game, the likely beneficiaries will be Jamaal Williams and TJ Hockenson. Josh Reynolds would see the uptick for wide receivers, but that is a risky play and shouldn't be started in your fantasy lineups. If St. Brown is inactive, I’d pivot to another team’s depth for fantasy value.