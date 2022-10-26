Ryan Tannehill injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Texans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that he expects Tannehill to be listed as limited following Wednesday’s practice, but that the QB is showing signs of improvement.

Mike Vrabel expects Ryan Tannehill to be limited. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/LybN0dMa4p — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Tannehill led his team to a victory over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, going 13-for-20 for 132 yards. His backup is the rookie from Liberty, Malik Willis, who has appeared in just one game this season, in which he made a single completion for six yards over four attempts.

The Titans rely heavily on their run game no matter who the QB is, but Derrick Henry fantasy managers can count their lucky stars this weekend. He’ll be getting handed the ball a lot if Tannehill is limited or if Willis ends up filling in against Houston.