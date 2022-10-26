D’Andre Swift practicing on Wednesday ahead of Week 8 vs. Dolphins

Lions running back D’Andre Swift will practice today, per Dannie Rogers. Swift was able to practice all last week, but ended up the wrong side of questionable. That would seem to put him on track to play this week against the Cowboys, but there is no confirmation of that possibility yet.

Swift has dealt with multiple injuries this season, as an ankle and shoulder injury have hampered him. When on the field, he’s been dynamic. In just two full games and some of a third, he’s totaled 308 yards and two touchdowns. That’s the kind of production we’re looking for in fantasy, but he needs to be on the field to score us points.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

A matchup with the Dolphins isn’t awful, but they have limited backs to just 3.7 yards per carry. The good news is that they’ve allowed the fourth-most running back receiving yards.