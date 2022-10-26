Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay won’t practice Wednesday for Week 8 vs. Seahawks

The New York Giants continue to be without a big chunk of their starting receivers, as Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney deal with knee and hamstring issues. The two have played in five total games and have four receptions for 22 yards. Toney has two receptions for 0 yards, so you can do the math on Golladay’s stats for this season.

If either could return, they would see some playing time, but Toney appears to be the only one of the two who might have some fantasy relevance if he could ever get healthy. If you have either on your roster in redraft, you shouldn’t.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson appear to be the only fantasy relevant wide receivers for the Giants at this point, but there’s no doubt that the running game from Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones is the engine behind Brian Daboll’s offense at the moment.