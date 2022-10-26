 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dalton Schultz not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 8 vs. Bears

We break down the news that Schultz has a knee injury. What it means for Week 8 and beyond.

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz did not participate in Wednesday practice ahead of the Cowboys’ Sunday matchup against the Chicago Bears. Schultz has been dealing with a PCL sprain and tweaked his knee last Sunday against the Lions, but was able to re-enter the game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Schultz has already missed some time this year. Throughout the season, he has totaled 129 receiving yards over 14 receptions, 49 of which came in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.

Schultz’s backup at tight end is Jake Ferguson, who has added 67 yards and a touchdown over four games this season. Ferguson’s score came against the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that Schultz was sidelined for.

Dak Prescott favors his wide receivers over tight ends in target shares no matter what, so this shouldn’t cause too much of a ripple effect on fantasy this week.

