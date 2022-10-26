Corey Davis injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Patriots

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis was sidelined from Wednesday practice ahead of the Jets’ matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday. Davis is dealing with a knee injury and is day-to-day right now.

Corey Davis (knee) won't practice today. He's day to day, per Saleh. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

The Jets have had some bad luck this week. Star running back Breece Hall went down with a season-ending ACL tear, and now Davis, the team’s leader in receiving yards, is dealing with a knee injury. Is this glorious start to the season coming to a screeching halt?

If Davis is out, rookie Garrett Wilson will likely see more targets this weekend, as will backup Braxton Berrios and tight end Tyler Conklin. Elijah Moore is questionable for Sunday, as well, as is the Jets’ newest acquisition, RB James Robinson. This is certainly going to be a week of adjustment for Zach Wilson and the New York offense.

Davis has totaled 351 receiving yards and two touchdowns so far this season.