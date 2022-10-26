Jarvis Landry injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Raiders

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry did not practice on Wednesday ahead of the Saints’ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury and has been inactive since Week 4.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Since Landry hasn’t seen the field in weeks, the fantasy implications shouldn’t be too extreme if he sits out again this weekend. Saints head coach Dennis Allen recently named Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback moving forward, so the offense will see some continuity from the past month that he’s spent filling in for Jameis Winston.

The wide receivers who will likely see most of Dalton’s targets are leading receiver Chris Olave and Tre’Quan Smith, as well as TE Juwan Johnson. Micheal Thomas and Adam Trautman remain questionable.

Landry has amassed 168 yards over 15 receptions in four games this season.