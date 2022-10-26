Josh Reynolds injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Dolphins

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds did not participate in Wednesday practice ahead of the Lions’ Sunday matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Reynolds is reportedly working through a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Reynolds has been an enormously impactful member of the Lions’ offense this season, leading the team in receiving yards with 343. He’s also added two touchdowns. Reynolds was listed as questionable last week ahead of Detroit’s matchup with the Cowboys, but ended up playing in the game, though he was significantly less productive than usual, ending with just a single reception for eight yards.

If Reynolds sits out against Miami, we can expect Kalif Raymond to see more targets. If Amon-Ra St. Brown is able to return to full health, he can expect to amass quite a few yards as well. Starting tight end TJ Hockenson is also questionable for this weekend, so the Lions receiving corps could look pretty thin come Sunday.