Jaylen Waddle still limited by shoulder injury at Wednesday practice ahead of Week 8 vs. Lions

The Miami Dolphins returned to practice on Wednesday and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle continues to work through a shoulder injury. Waddle was listed as a limited participant in practice. The Dolphins travel to face the Detroit Lions in Week 8.

This is the same injury that limited Waddle in practice all last week. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report but played on Sunday against the Steelers. He caught four of five targets for 88 yards.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Tyreek Hill is the go-to guy in the Dolphins offense, but Waddle is enough of a playmaker to serve as a solid complement. Waddle is playing like a fringe WR1 for the time-being and will continue to be worth sending out each week. He’ll potentially be listed as questionable once again, but there’s no reason to think he’ll sit out. If he does, Trent Sherfield would be the most likely pass catcher to see a bump in targets.