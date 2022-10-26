 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Derek Carr injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Saints

We break down the news that Derek Carr has a back injury. What it means for Week 8 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders holds up a football for safekeeping for safety Duron Harmon after he returned an interception 73 yards for a touchdown against the Houston Texans, his first career interception return for a touchdown, in the fourth quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harmon said after the game that he would give the ball to his mother. The Raiders defeated the Texans 38-20.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to keep their winning ways going in Week 8 when they meet the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Derek Carr has not been putting up massive numbers as many expected, but he’s been able to steady the ship after a rocky start. Carr did not practice Wednesday with a back injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

We saw Carr miss a play in Week 7 against the Texans, but he didn’t miss major playing time. This back injury is likely a long-term ailment which acts up now and then, but Carr still has a few more days to log a full practice and clear himself for Sunday’s game. If Carr were to miss time, Jarrett Stidham is the backup quarterback for the Raiders. At this time, fantasy managers who have Carr should not be worried about his status in Week 8.

More From DraftKings Nation