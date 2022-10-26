Derek Carr injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to keep their winning ways going in Week 8 when they meet the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Derek Carr has not been putting up massive numbers as many expected, but he’s been able to steady the ship after a rocky start. Carr did not practice Wednesday with a back injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

We saw Carr miss a play in Week 7 against the Texans, but he didn’t miss major playing time. This back injury is likely a long-term ailment which acts up now and then, but Carr still has a few more days to log a full practice and clear himself for Sunday’s game. If Carr were to miss time, Jarrett Stidham is the backup quarterback for the Raiders. At this time, fantasy managers who have Carr should not be worried about his status in Week 8.