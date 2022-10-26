 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pat Freiermuth injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Eagles

We break down the news that Pat Freiermuth has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 8 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to have a season they weren't expecting. They have given the ball to rookie Kenny Pickett and have one more tough test before getting to their much-needed bye week. They take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles this week. To start off the week, Pat Freiermuth was limited in practice on Wednesday as he deals with an ankle injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Freiermuth has played in six games. He has 28 receptions on 41 targets for 310 yards and a touchdown. He has consistent production in the offense and has a relatively safe floor, no matter who is under center for the team. The Eagles' defense presents a tough matchup for all fantasy football positions. They are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing tight ends. Even so, Freiermuth should be started in your leagues if he is active.

If Freiermuth sits, then Zach Gentry would be the backup that would get the start. Gentry is more of a blocking tight end and hasn't had an output that would inspire any confidence for a start in fantasy football. If Freiermuth is inactive, look for help elsewhere.

