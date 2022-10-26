Darrel Williams injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Vikings

Week 8 will see the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC battle. Arizona has a 3-4 record heading into this game and has been dealing with injuries at multiple offensive positions. Their running back room is pretty thin at the moment, with injuries to James Conner and Darrel Williams. The latter has been able to only play in five games and is dealing with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s injury report for Cardinals-Vikings. pic.twitter.com/Et7BbGY5xd — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 26, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Williams typically fills in as the backup to Conner, but both have missed games with injuries. He has 16 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown through the five games that he has played. Williams doesn’t retain any fantasy value, while Conner and Eno Benjamin are healthy. If both of them were to miss the game and he was active, you could play him.

If Williams is inactive, that doesn’t change much for how you will approach the Cardinals backfield. Conner and Benjamin are the only two with fantasy value if they are healthy, and you can start whichever one of them is active for the game.