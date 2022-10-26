 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Josh Jacobs injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Saints

We break down the news that Josh Jacobs has a foot injury. What it means for Week 8 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders
Running back Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates his 4-yard touchdown run against the Houston Texans in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Texans 38-20.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been one of the breakout stars in fantasy football this season, exploding over the last three games to cement himself as one of the top players at the position. This is essentially a contract year for Jacobs, as the Raiders declined his fifth-year option. Can he shake off a foot injury and keep things humming in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints?

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Jacobs missed Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury, and this could be a concern given the history for the running back. Jacobs has had strong stretches of play before but then gets hurt and sits out games. Managers will hope this is a minor issue. Jacobs still has two more days to get back on the field in a full capacity. If he happens to miss time, Ameer Abdullah would likely be the lead running back for Las Vegas.

