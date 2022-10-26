Josh Jacobs injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Saints

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been one of the breakout stars in fantasy football this season, exploding over the last three games to cement himself as one of the top players at the position. This is essentially a contract year for Jacobs, as the Raiders declined his fifth-year option. Can he shake off a foot injury and keep things humming in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints?

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Jacobs missed Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury, and this could be a concern given the history for the running back. Jacobs has had strong stretches of play before but then gets hurt and sits out games. Managers will hope this is a minor issue. Jacobs still has two more days to get back on the field in a full capacity. If he happens to miss time, Ameer Abdullah would likely be the lead running back for Las Vegas.