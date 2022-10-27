How and what to watch for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off Week 8 when they meet on Thursday Night Football from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed via Amazon Prime Video. The game will be aired on TV in local markets.

Who is playing?

The Ravens (4-3) are tied with the Bengals for first place in the AFC North. They defeated the Browns in Week 7 but they haven’t been able to get on any sort of roll as they have alternated wins and losses since Week 1. Running back Gus Edwards, playing in his first game since 2020, filled in for the injured J.K. Dobbins and ran for two touchdowns in the victory over Cleveland.

The Buccaneers (3-4) have dropped four of their past five games but they are still good enough to be tied for first in the lowly NFC South. Week 6 looked like it might be the low point for the Bucs when they lost to the rebuilding Steelers — but then they got blown out in Week 7 by the tanking Panthers, 21-3. Tom Brady has thrown just one touchdown pass over the past three games.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

Both teams would be the No. 4 seed in their respective conference if the season ended today. But winning right now is a little more critical to the Bucs as the NFC South, which contains four sub-.500 teams, likely won’t have any wild card teams. It will be division title or bust for every team.

Game pick — Ravens to win

The Buccaneers’ run defense was one of the best in the league over the past three seasons. But they have allowed at least 150 yards on the ground in three of their past four games. Now here comes Lamar Jackson and company. Everyone knows they are going to run the ball. The Bucs know it, too. Can they stop it? There is reason to be skeptical. And after the past two weeks of futility, it’s tough to have much confidence in Tampa Bay’s offense.

Ravens vs. Bucs TV info

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: Only in local markets

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

Ravens vs. Bucs odds and predictions

Point spread: Ravens -1.5

Total: 45 (over priced at -110, under priced at -119)

Moneyline: Ravens -120, Buccaneers +100

Betting splits: Info on spread splits from https://www.vsin.com/betting-resources/daily-betting-insights-for-mlb-nba-nhl/

Ravens vs. Bucs statistics

Ravens

Points per game: 25.9, 6th

Passing yards per game: 189.7, 26th

Rushing yards per game: 156.3, 5th

Points allowed per game: 23.0, 21st

Passing yards allowed per game: 261.3, 26th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 105.1, 10th

Bucs

Offense — Passing yards, rushing yards, points per game

Defense — Passing yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, points per game allowed

Points per game: 17.7, 26th

Passing yards per game: 266.1, 6th

Rushing yards per game: 64.4, 32nd

Points allowed per game: 17.7, 5th

Passing yards allowed per game: 190.0, 6th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 118.3, 16th

Ravens vs. Bucs injury report

Ravens

Out: DE Calais Campbell (illness)

Questionable: TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quadricep), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quadricep), T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Brandon Stephens (abdomen)

Bucs

Out: TE Cameron Brate (neck), CB Carlton Davis (hip), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), G Luke Goedeke (foot), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep), S Antoine Winfield (concussion)

Questionable: DT Akiem Hicks (foot), WR Julio Jones (knee)