Ravens vs. Bucs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

Ravens-Bucs inactives

Ravens: DE Calais Campbell, LB Josh Bynes, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, RB Mike Davis, G Ben Cleveland, WR Tylan Wallace

Bucs: WR Russell Gage Jr., CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB Carlton Davis III, S Antoine Winfield Jr., G Luke Goedeke, TE Cameron Brate, DL Akiem Hicks

The Ravens and Buccaneers face off on Thursday Night Football to open Week 8. The Bucs are a two-point favorite as kickoff approaches at Raymond James Stadium. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on Amazon Prime Video.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but both teams have extensive injury lists. We will get the full lists of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Ravens will be without DL Calais Campbell, who was ruled out ahead of the game. They have an extensive list of players with the questionable designation, including TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quadricep), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quadricep), T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and CB Brandon Stephens (abdomen). We’ve had positive reports on Thursday about Andrews, Bateman, and Edwards, culminating in Adam Schefter reporting they’re expected to play barring any pre-game setbacks.

The Bucs will be without TE Cameron Brate, CB Carlton Davis, WR Russell Gage, G Luke Goedeke, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine Winfield, and DT Akiem Hicks. They’ve all been ruled out, with Hicks downgrade to out Thursday morning. WR Julio Jones is questionable with a knee injury, but reports have been optimistic that he’ll be able to play.