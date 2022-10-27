Ja’Marr Chase not practicing Thursday ahead of Week 8 vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t have Ja’Marr Chase on the practice field Thursday, as he is dealing with a hip injury, per Andrew Gillis. Chase has been playing through the injury and playing extremely well. Head coach Zac Taylor didn’t seem to be concerned, so this appears to be just some management of the injury and soreness.

Chase did appear to be dealing with the injury during their Week 7 game, but as we know, he still put up great numbers. The Bengals also have an extra day of rest this week since they play on Monday Night Football.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Chase has been on fire of late, catching 15 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns over the last two games. And on the season he has 47 receptions for 605 yards and 6 touchdowns. He’s a fantasy stud and should stay that way.