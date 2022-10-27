Davante Adams injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders will head east to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 of the NFL season. They are trying to make a run in the AFC West, but started 0-3 and are playing behind the eight ball trying to make their comeback. They will take on the Saints this week but could do so without Davante Adams. He has been dealing with an illness that has kept him sidelined from practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

No sign of #Raiders WR Davante Adams, who missed Wednesday with an illness, at start of practice Thursday. Abram and Ferrell are stretching, though. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 27, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Adams wasted little time getting back on the same page with college quarterback Derek Carr when he arrived in Las Vegas. He has 37 receptions on 63 targets for 509 yards and five touchdowns through six games played. He leads the Raiders in all receiving categories and would be a huge loss if he is sidelined. If he is active, you are obviously playing him.

If Adams is sidelined, then the next men up would be tight end Darren Waller and then receivers Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins. The latter likely would have more fantasy value if you were in a pinch, but Waller would likely be the only one you could trust.