Juwan Johnson injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Raiders

Week 8 of the NFL season is upon us. The New Orleans Saints are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 30. The Saints are struggling to get their offense going and have turned to backup quarterback Andy Dalton to try and turn things around. One of his targets is tight end Juwan Johnson. He has a great matchup this week but may not get to take advantage of it. After not being on the injury report Wednesday, Johnson popped up and was limited on Thursday with a hamstring issue.

Juwan Johnson was limited today. pic.twitter.com/Qm4jNfUvwA — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 27, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Johnson has 19 receptions on 30 targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. He doesn't have weekly fantasy value but could be a lineup consideration if you are desperate. New Orleans is having to air the ball out more because their offense hasn’t been good to start the year. The Raiders are giving up the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season so if you had Travis Kelce or Gerald Everett you could turn to Johnson if you were desperate. If Johnson sits, it would be Adam Trautman taking his place but he hasn't seen the usage this year that Johnson has.