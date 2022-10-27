Ravens RB Gus Edwards suffers hamstring injury in Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8’s edition of Thursday Night Football. The Ravens are severely banged up and are moving further and further down their depth chart looking for players to contribute. Starting running back JK Dobbins is on IR so backups Gus Edwards and Kenyan Drake are leading the backfield on Thursday night.

In the fourth quarter, Edwards had a good run but then stayed down after an awkward step. It looks like a leg injury for Edwards, but he is being checked out in the blue tent. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but with 10 minutes left to go Baltimore could use him back on the field. It is being called a hamstring injury by the Ravens.

Before his injury, Edwards had gotten into a groove in the second half. He has 11 carries for 65 yards in the game. Drake has four carries for 19 yards and four receptions for five yards and a touchdown. While Edwards is sidelined it will be Drake and Justice Hill manning the running back position.