Rashod Bateman ruled out with foot injury in Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Rashod Bateman dealing with a injury in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Rashod Bateman #7 of the Baltimore Ravens and Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers compete for a ball during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Update: Rashod Bateman has been ruled out with a foot injury. It is likely an aggravation of his previous injury, but nothing official has been reported. Bateman and Mark Andrews are now both ruled out for the rest of this game.

The Baltimore Ravens No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman appears to be dealing with an injury and went in to the locker room at one point. There’s a decent chance he aggravated his foot injury, but there has been no word on what he is dealing with.

The Ravens already had tight end Mark Andrews go into the locker room with a shoulder injury and trail the Buccaneers 10-3 at half.

