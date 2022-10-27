Rashod Bateman ruled out with foot injury in Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Update: Rashod Bateman has been ruled out with a foot injury. It is likely an aggravation of his previous injury, but nothing official has been reported. Bateman and Mark Andrews are now both ruled out for the rest of this game.

The Baltimore Ravens No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman appears to be dealing with an injury and went in to the locker room at one point. There’s a decent chance he aggravated his foot injury, but there has been no word on what he is dealing with.

The Ravens already had tight end Mark Andrews go into the locker room with a shoulder injury and trail the Buccaneers 10-3 at half.