 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mark Andrews ruled out in Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Mark Andrews suffered a shoulder injury in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens makes a catch against the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 16, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Update: Andrews has been ruled out of the rest of the game with a right shoulder injury.

Ravens tight end and No. 1 receiver Mark Andrews suffered what appears to be a shoulder injury in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has gone into the medical tent for further evaluation. He is officially questionable to return.

Isaiah Likely is the main backup and fantasy worthy if Andrews were to miss any time. If he does miss time, it would be the first time he missed a game due to an injury. He did miss due to Covid-19 like most of the Ravens in 2021. He also missed practice time the last two weeks due to a knee injury, but was able to play through them.

There is no doubt that losing Andrews for any period of time would be a huge blow to the Ravens, as he is the No. 1 receiver and they have very little depth at receiver.

More From DraftKings Nation