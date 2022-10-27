Mark Andrews ruled out in Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Update: Andrews has been ruled out of the rest of the game with a right shoulder injury.

Ravens tight end and No. 1 receiver Mark Andrews suffered what appears to be a shoulder injury in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has gone into the medical tent for further evaluation. He is officially questionable to return.

Isaiah Likely is the main backup and fantasy worthy if Andrews were to miss any time. If he does miss time, it would be the first time he missed a game due to an injury. He did miss due to Covid-19 like most of the Ravens in 2021. He also missed practice time the last two weeks due to a knee injury, but was able to play through them.

There is no doubt that losing Andrews for any period of time would be a huge blow to the Ravens, as he is the No. 1 receiver and they have very little depth at receiver.