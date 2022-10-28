Brandin Cooks questionable despite practicing in full for Week 8 vs. Titans

The Houston Texans will take on the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South divisional battle in Week 8. It is never a good thing when a player pops up on the final injury report of the week. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks wasn’t on the injury report all week and then was added as a full participant on Friday. He is listed as dealing with a wrist injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Cooks is practically the only fantasy football-relevant receiver on the Texans. They are led by rookie running back Dameon Pierce who is having a great year. Cooks has 28 receptions on 47 targets for 281 yards and a touchdown this season. He has a great matchup against the Titans as they are giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. If he is active, he is worth a start this week.

If Cooks doesn’t play, you will want to look for help from another team. Nico Collins is the only other receiver to consider and he is dealing with a groin injury that caused him to miss all three practices this week. Third-string wide receiver Chris Moore would see an uptick in usage but isn't worth a lineup add.