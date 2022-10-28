Tyler Lockett injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks have a tough test in Week 8. They welcome the 6-1 New York Giants to town. Seattle will likely be without star wide receiver DK Metcalf and the injury report doesn't get better after that. Tyler Lockett is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game. The team is currently practicing, but Lockett was limited Wednesday and then a full participant on Thursday with a hamstring issue. He is also cited as having a rib issue although it is unclear where that came from.

Lockett didn't practice all last week while resting his hamstring then played Sunday, albeit fewer snaps than usual. He was limited this Wednesday because of his hamstring then was a full participant yesterday. So not clear when he hurt his ribs. We'll hear from Pete Carroll soon — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 28, 2022

#Seahawks Week 8 injury report. We'll get more details on DK Metcalf (questionable) and others from Pete Carroll after practice. pic.twitter.com/ge0YJM7hqk — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 28, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Lockett was dealing with the hamstring injury last week and played limited snaps compared to usual. The rib issue could be interesting so keep an eye on his Friday practice participation. The Giants are giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. If Lockett is active, he likely deserves a spot in your starting lineup because of his expected target share.

If Lockett and Metcalf sit, there isn’t a lot of upside for any remaining Seahawks. Marquise Goodwin would see an uptick in targets and was a popular waiver wire add this week. If both Lockett and Metcalf sit, he would have deep league flex appeal but that’s about it. Outside of that, look for a player on a different team to help out your roster.