Tyler Lockett injury update ahead of Week 8 vs. Giants

We break down the news that Tyler Lockett has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 8 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his catch for a first down in front of Joshua Onujiogu #49 of the Seattle Seahawks during a 37-23 win at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have a tough test in Week 8. They welcome the 6-1 New York Giants to town. Seattle will likely be without star wide receiver DK Metcalf and the injury report doesn't get better after that. Tyler Lockett is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game. The team is currently practicing, but Lockett was limited Wednesday and then a full participant on Thursday with a hamstring issue. He is also cited as having a rib issue although it is unclear where that came from.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Lockett was dealing with the hamstring injury last week and played limited snaps compared to usual. The rib issue could be interesting so keep an eye on his Friday practice participation. The Giants are giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. If Lockett is active, he likely deserves a spot in your starting lineup because of his expected target share.

If Lockett and Metcalf sit, there isn’t a lot of upside for any remaining Seahawks. Marquise Goodwin would see an uptick in targets and was a popular waiver wire add this week. If both Lockett and Metcalf sit, he would have deep league flex appeal but that’s about it. Outside of that, look for a player on a different team to help out your roster.

