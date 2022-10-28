Jauan Jennings listed as questionable for Week 8 vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a host of injuries heading into a critical divisional showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. The big news is that wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, but they also will have WR Jauan Jennings listed as questionable. Both are dealing with hamstring injuries.

Jennings did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to his injury, and we’re waiting to see if he got even a limited session in on Friday. A questionable tag would suggest some semblance of a practice.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

If Jennings can play, he’s got a big opportunity with Samuel sidelined. Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle are the three biggest options with Samuel out, but Jennings would see an increase in looks if he could play. He would offer some intriguing flex potential.

If Jennings can’t play, Aiyuk is a strong WR2 with some WR1 upside. The 49ers have had plenty of big offensive games against the Rams, and this is a huge opportunity for Aiyuk, even if Jennings is active.