Shaquil Barrett to miss rest of season with torn Achilles injury

The month of October has been a nightmare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and they got even more bad news on Friday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that an MRI revealed that outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett sustained a torn Achilles during the team’s 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, sidelining him for the rest of the season. The veteran is expected to be out for the next seven to nine months.

This another devastating blow to the Bucs’ defense as the injuries are starting to pile up similarly to last season. The Pro Bowl linebacker was making his presence felt in the Thursday nighter against the Ravens, recording three tackles and a sack on Lamar Jackson shortly before being carted off the field with the injury. Head coach Todd Bowles revealed after the game that the injury “didn’t look good” and Friday’s MRI confirmed those early fears.

With the seven to nine month timetable, Barrett most likely won’t step onto the field again until training camp next summer.